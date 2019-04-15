Get Smarter

Today we see an explosion of devices intended to bring technology to different parts of the home. With this explosion comes an important conversation and debate. Technology at its best is magic. It makes your life better by saving you time or bringing you great happiness. On one side of the conversation we see various devices enhance bits and pieces of the home, each in its own delightful way. On the other side, many of the devices have yet to speak the same language, leaving much to be desired in terms of saving time and frustration. In the end, though, we are optimistic that things are headed in the right direction.