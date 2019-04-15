Get Smarter
Today we see an explosion of devices intended to bring technology to different parts of the home. With this explosion comes an important conversation and debate. Technology at its best is magic. It makes your life better by saving you time or bringing you great happiness. On one side of the conversation we see various devices enhance bits and pieces of the home, each in its own delightful way. On the other side, many of the devices have yet to speak the same language, leaving much to be desired in terms of saving time and frustration. In the end, though, we are optimistic that things are headed in the right direction.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.