Get Organized and Productive With Our New Homework Collection From Modern by Dwell Magazine

Designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine, the collection is made up of useful items that boast clean lines and simple materials. Like the rest of the pieces in the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection, they're designed to fit in with your modern lifestyle while playing multiple roles at once. At Dwell, we believe that good design can make our lives better, and with these simple and valuable items, homework sessions and collaborative meetings will be more enjoyable than you ever expected. Take a look at some of our favorite pieces in the collection and make sure to stock up by following the product pages below, heading to Target.com, or visiting a Target store near you.

Shop Homework Session