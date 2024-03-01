SubscribeSign In
If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for RentView 10 Photos

If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent

Listed at $6,800 per month, the revamped L.A. property has three bedrooms, a large office, and 400-square-foot deck.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 3936 Rome Court, Mount Washington, California

Price: $6,800 per month

Year Built: 1984

Renovation Designer & Stylist: Tony Wei

Footprint: 1,666 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Now available for lease is this geodesic dome in the hills of Mount Washington. Seamlessly blending rare architecture, natural beauty, and modern comfort, this three-bedroom oasis offers a unique opportunity to invite inspiration into everyday life. Upon entrance, the expansive space evokes a sense of awe as natural light bathes the main living areas. With an open floor plan, the living, dining, and kitchen areas flow effortlessly. Extending off the living space, the 400-square-foot front deck with vista views integrates indoor and outdoor living. The large primary bedroom and three-quarter bath are conveniently located off the main living area. Up the stairs and overlooking the main living space, a landing awaits. Use as an office, den, or place to meditate. Two additional bedrooms and the full bathroom are also located on this level. The property features all-new appliances, lighting, and decking."

The two-level home is nestled among thick vegetation on Mount Washington.&nbsp;

The two-level home is nestled among thick vegetation on Mount Washington. 

If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent - Photo 2 of 9 -
A wood-clad accent wall pops in the living room, which features concrete flooring and a triangular skylight.

A wood-clad accent wall pops in the living room, which features concrete flooring and a triangular skylight.

If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent - Photo 4 of 9 -
If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent - Photo 5 of 9 -
The double-height living area is airy and bright.

The double-height living area is airy and bright.

If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent - Photo 7 of 9 -
The home’s two bathrooms are fitted with new fixtures and finishes.

The home’s two bathrooms are fitted with new fixtures and finishes.

"The grounds also feature new landscaping and a large, flat backyard," notes the agent.

"The grounds also feature new landscaping and a large, flat backyard," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.