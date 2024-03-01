If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Geodesic Dome, Here’s One for Rent

Location: 3936 Rome Court, Mount Washington, California

Price: $6,800 per month

Year Built: 1984

Renovation Designer & Stylist: Tony Wei

Footprint: 1,666 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Now available for lease is this geodesic dome in the hills of Mount Washington. Seamlessly blending rare architecture, natural beauty, and modern comfort, this three-bedroom oasis offers a unique opportunity to invite inspiration into everyday life. Upon entrance, the expansive space evokes a sense of awe as natural light bathes the main living areas. With an open floor plan, the living, dining, and kitchen areas flow effortlessly. Extending off the living space, the 400-square-foot front deck with vista views integrates indoor and outdoor living. The large primary bedroom and three-quarter bath are conveniently located off the main living area. Up the stairs and overlooking the main living space, a landing awaits. Use as an office, den, or place to meditate. Two additional bedrooms and the full bathroom are also located on this level. The property features all-new appliances, lighting, and decking."