Geigy's Stellar Graphic Design

Geigy was a massive Swiss chemical company based in Basel in the middle of the century; it's since gone through a couple corporate changes and exists today as Novartis. But during the 40s, 50s and 60s part of what set Geigy apart from its competition was its use of graphic design, and designers such as Max Schmid, Karl Gerstner, Gottfried Honegger and Nelly Rudin to properly brand the company. Geigy produced all manner of medicines, chemicals and pharmaceuticals and quickly lit upon the idea of a graphic identity to set their products apart from the dozens of others doctors and consumers had to choose from.