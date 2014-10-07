Full Programming Lineup at Dwell on Design NY

Dwell on Design NY will take place at 82Mercer in New York's Soho neighborhood.

THURSDAY, 10/9

10 a.m. Healthy Design AIA/IDCEC CEU

Can a building make you sick? And alternately, can it make you better? Dwell examines how the built world can engender a healthy population through the work of firms making strides in the field of holistic architecture. Designers Robin Wilson and Pedro Lima, alongside former DDC commissioner David Burney, will lead the discussion. Introductions by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

11 a.m. The New Face of Affluence AIA/IDCEC CEU

Michela O’Connor Abrams, president and CEO of Dwell Media, shares a study on critical issues facing the interior design and architectural industries today, citing proprietary research on emerging trends, shifting attitudes, and changing purchase behaviors. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

12 p.m. The Modern Workplace AIA CEU

Dwell explores the new world of work culture through the intersection of technology, behavior, and design. What recent advances are making our work lives easier? Discussions will include new movements in workspace layouts and opportunities, group sharing software, digital storage systems, and flexible furnishings. Franklin D. Becker, professor of Human Ecology at Cornell University and author of Workplace by Design, and Kulapat Yantrasast, founding partner and creative director of wHY Architecture, lead the discussion. Dwell editor Diana Budds will moderate.

1 p.m. The Boutique Hotel Movement AIA CEU

Today's design-minded traveler prefers individualized experience over anonymous transaction. Dwell invites Brad Wilson, President of Ace Hotel Group and architect Krista Ninivaggi, ASID, of K&Co and SHoP, to join Chip Conley, Director of Hospitality for Airbnb, to discuss how the growing global hospitality economy has changed to accommodate the consumer's increasingly sophisticated design expectations. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

2 p.m. Stewards of Landscape

How do landscape architects view the future of conservation and stewardship, from both a large-scale, civic perspective and a citizen level? International landscape designer Margie Ruddick, winner of Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award, joins Hank White, a landscape architect who has garnered countless awards and accolades for his work on projects as diverse as the New York Times Lobby Garden to the reclamation of Staten Island's Waterfront, for conversation and lively debate. Dwell editor Diana Budds will moderate. This conversation is eligible for ASLA CEU accreditation.

3 p.m. Building for Resiliency AIA/IDCEC CEU

As more architects and designers turn their attention to disaster relief, we explore the next wave in responsible building practice: resilient architecture. Dwell welcomes Eric Cesal, Executive Director of Architecture for Humanity, John Cetra, principal of architecture firm Cetra-Ruddy, and Robin Gunther, FAIA, principal of Perkins + Will, to discuss strides in long-term sustainability and security. Dwell editor Will Lamb will moderate.

4-4:30 p.m. The Pursuit of Design Authenticity

Dwell is a founding media partner of Be Original Americas, an organization comprised of design industry influencers that are devoted to promoting authentic design. Dwell Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron is joined onstage by Robin Page, lead interior designer of Volvo, and Simone Vingerhoets-Ziesmann, executive vice president of Artek, to discuss the necessity of protecting design heritage and authorship and the importance of protecting authenticity to ensure a lasting design legacy.

4:30-5 p.m. Design for Humankind

No matter the discipline, good design is a network of systematic responses that addresses needs on a daily basis and solves the problems of today. Yet human beings, in the great spectrum of their physical and emotional responses, have a wide variety of needs. Therefore, how can the concept of "good design" apply to all people? Christine Marvin of Marvin Windows and Doors, architect Joe Tanney, and Robert Kahn join us onstage to examine modern strides in accessibility and universal design. Dwell editor Erika Heet will moderate.

5 p.m. Keynote Speaker Daniel Libeskind: The Language of Architecture AIA/IDCEC CEU

World-renowned architect Daniel Libeskind will appear as Dwell on Design NY’s keynote speaker to trace his design history, from early building influences to his own drawings. Dwell editor in chief Amanda Dameron will join Libeskind onstage to discuss his works, ranging from the Military History Museum in Dresden and the master plan for the rebuilt World Trade Center site in New York to the Jewish museums in Berlin, Copenhagen, and San Francisco.

FRIDAY, 10/10

10 a.m. Technology and Material Innovation ASID / IIDA/IDCEC CEU

Where do technology and materials intersect? What is driving material innovation in the laboratory right now? Dwell is joined by ASID designer Breeze Glazer, architect Matthew Bremer, AIA, and Lorenzo Marquez, VP of marketing at Cosentino, in a discussion on advances in technology-driven design and its impact on creating cutting-edge materials for civic, residential, and contract/commercial projects. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

11 a.m. Shower Valve Basics AIA / NKBA /IDCEC CEU

Participants will gain an understanding of different shower applications. Learn whether to specify thermostatic valves or pressure balanced valves—one of the biggest decisions in the shower planning process. The first portion of the course will discuss how each valve works, the major differences between the two, and when to use diverters. The second portion of the course will help you identify and configure a shower setup that gives the user the optimal showering experience. Diana Amato of Dornbracht will lead the discussion. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

12 p.m. Between Civic and Residential Architecture AIA /IDCEC CEU

Where do civic and residential architecture intersect? With more urban dwellers migrating into mixed-use buildings with communal areas, the lines between the two are becoming blurred. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith sits down with New York architects to discuss the ways in which our community and living spaces are merging. Leading the discussion is Vivian Lee, AIA, an associate partner at Richard Meier and Associates in New York, who will be joined by architects Astrid Lipka and Lyn Rice of the New York firm Rice + Lipka.

1 p.m. Material Research: Fabric for Life AIA CEU

How do materials and techniques address the challenging textile needs for hotels, airports and other high-traffic zones, while maintaining durability and aesthetic beauty? What advances in technology have allowed new textile innovation to thrive? Join experts in the field Susan Lyons, CEO of Designtex, alongside Andrew H. Dent, Vice President of Library & Materials Research at Material Connexion, for a conversation about the fabric trends of today and tomorrow. Dwell editor Diana Budds will moderate.

2 p.m. Technology and Academia AIA/IDCEC CEU

Case studies from leading architecture firms SOM and Todd Schliemann Ennead Architects, alongside scholastic institutions such as The New School, explore whether traditional classrooms are still necessary, and how buildings should appeal and interact with the next generation of students raised on mobile technology. Dwell editor Allie Weiss makes introductions.

3 p.m. The New Malleable Office AIA/IDCEC CEU

Dwell explores the new world of work culture through the intersection of technology, behavior, and design. What recent advances are making our work lives easier? Leading the discussion will be architect Clive Wilkinson, winner of Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award and creator of the 125-seat "Superdesk" concept for the NY-based ad agency Barbarian Group, as well as mind-bending office environments for Google and TBWA/Chiat/Day. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

4 p.m. Listening to the City: Architecture and Acoustics AIA CEU

How do sound and architecture coexist in a cacophonous city like New York? Dwell editor Kelsey Keith welcomes architect Barry Richards, principal and studio leader at Rockwell Group, who recently completed a pop-up theater for the TED conference, and engineer Raj Patel, principal at Arup, to discuss how innovative materials and building techniques help to edit our sensory experiences.

5 p.m. Healthy Architecture AIA CEU

Can a building make you sick? And alternately, can it make you better? Dwell examines how the built world can engender a healthy population through the work of firms making strides in the field of holistic architecture. Actor David Alan Basche and architect David Benjamin, who won the PS11 courtyard installation, which is comprised of bricks made of mushrooms and corn byproduct, will join Dwell editor Will Lamb in conversation.

7 p.m. Meet the Architects AIA CEU

Architects and homeowners share behind the scenes details and information on the five homes that will appear on the Dwell Home Tour. Moderated by Dwell editor in chief Amanda Dameron.

SATURDAY, 10/11

10 a.m. Preservation Nation AIA CEU

Dwell maintains the philosophy that any structure can be modern on the inside. Join leading architect Sherida Paulsen of PKSB, Morris Adjmi, and Alex Gil of SPACECUTTER for a discussion about the intricacies of rehabilitating august structures, as they share their thoughts on preserving our architectural past. Moderated by Dwell editor Diana Budds.

11-11:30 a.m. The Cooper-Hewitt Renovation: The Ultimate Home Makeover

Dwell Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron welcomes Caroline Baumann, the director of the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, to share a behind-the-scenes look at the $91 million renovation of the venerable Fifth Avenue structure.

12:30 p.m. Sustainable Water Features with The Pond Stars

Dwell is joined by Greg Wittstock and Ed Beaulieu of Nat Geo Wild's successful show "Pond Stars" in a discussion on how to "rewild" our cities by implementing sustainable water features on both small and large scales. Moderated by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

1 p.m. Reimagining New York City's Skyline AIA/IDCEC CEU

How do we approach a balance between preserving our architectural heritage and making way for dynamic new development on the waterfront? Dwell editor Diana Budds invites Dana Getman of SHoP Architects, architect and developer Cary Tamarkin, and Clare Weisz, FAIA, of WXY architecture + urban design, to lead the conversation.

2 p.m. Reimagining New York City's Terra Firma AIA/IDCEC CEU

Everyone wants green space and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, but what can the architecture and design communities do today to protect the city's terrain for tomorrow? Join Dwell editor Kelsey Keith alongside Pentagram's Michael Beirut, landscape architects Thomas Balsley and Susan Chin, FAIA, of Design Trust for Public Space, for a rousing discussion about legacy and possibility in the built environment.

3 p.m. The Architecture of Loss AIA/IDCEC CEU

Barry Svigals, whose firm designed the new Sandy Hook Elementary School, joins Mark Wagner of Davis Brody Bond, the firm that conceived the National September 11 Memorial Museum, to discuss creating architecture in places that have become synonymous with tragedy. Dwell editor Will Lamb will moderate.

4 p.m. Living Large in Small Spaces AIA CEU

Micro-housing is the trend du jour—instead of expansive loft spaces, we’re seeing a shift towards city-led social housing competitions and developer-built condo towers with units marketed towards single occupants. Most New Yorkers live somewhere in the middle of the spectrum, packing into spaces between 500 and 1,000 square feet. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith welcomes David Friedlander of LifeEdited, Michael Chen of Normal Projects, and Sarah Watson of Citizens Housing and Planning Council(CHPC) in conversation about making the most of limited square footage.

6-10 p.m. Dwell Vision Awards / Auction

Discussion Area A Sponsored by IKEA

THURSDAY, 10/9

12 p.m. Architecture for Humanity: Design Like You Give a Damn presents Green Schools

Rachel Gutter, director for the Center for Green Schools, discusses the positive impact of espousing green design principles in education.

2 p.m. Thinking Outside the Box

Ideas that push the envelope help to propel design and inspire innovation. Dwell explores the process of ideation and fantastical structures with award-winning architect and out-of-the-box thinker Chad Oppenheim. Drawing on his Williamsburg Hotel project and the designs for 514 11th Avenue, Oppenheim will walk through the process of designing beyond the scope of imagination, and how envelope-pushing projects can move a community forward even if it's not realized in construction. Introduction by Dwell editor Will Lamb.

3 p.m. Installations for Exploration

Aleksey Lukyanov-Cherny, partner and co-founder of the Brooklyn design, research, and fabrication firm SITU Studio, discusses his approach to creating exhibitions and installations. The main case study is Design Lab, a series of activity spaces at the New York Hall of Science intended to foster interaction, learning, and discovery. Lukyanov-Cherny will also screen a film clip about the project. Moderated by Dwell editor Diana Budds.

4 p.m. Architecture for Humanity: Design Like You Give a Damn presents Building the Foundation for Resilient Communities

Dana Bourland, Vice President, Environment at the JPB Foundation will present on the JPB Foundation's environment program and community resilience effort. Discussion will follow about what role foundations can play in investing and creating more resilient communities and the surrounding environment.

4:30 p.m. Life at Home with Ikea

FRIDAY, 10/10

1 p.m. The New Boutique Hotel

Larry Korman, owner and CEO of AKA Hotels Group, joins Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron in discussion about how his family’s design stewardship and relationship with Louis Kahn have informed his business trajectory.

2:30 p.m. How to Make an American Chair

WorkOf cofounders John Neamonitis and Charlie Miner join us to talk about their company's mission to engender and promote locally-crafted design and delve into the state of American manufacturing. Read more about WorkOf's furniture catalog and mission on Dwell.com. Introduction by Dwell editor Kelsey Keith.

4 p.m. Life at Home with Ikea

SATURDAY, 10/11

1 p.m. Swimming in the East River?

+Pool Project co-founders Archie Coates, Jeff Franklin and Dong-Ping Wong share next steps for their ongoing project +Pool, a floating structure comprised of four adjoining rectangles, designed to filter river water into safe, swimmable water. The pair, who have raised more than $300,000 on Kickstarter, maintain a floating laboratory at Pier 40 in the Hudson River and are looking to launch in 2016. Moderated by Dwell editor Kelsey Keith.

1:30 p.m. Small Spaces, Big Ideas

Richard Garber and Nicole Robertson, principals at the Manhattan firm GRO Architects, discuss innovative design solutions for making the most of limited space in dense urban settings. Moderated by Dwell editor Will Lamb.

2 p.m. Life at Home with Ikea

2:30 p.m. Public Space and the Power of the Citizen

Robert LaValva, founder of the New Amsterdam Market, led a campaign to preserve and revitalize the waterfront buildings that once housed the Fulton Fish Market, which moved to the Bronx in 2005, as a public space for all New Yorkers. LaValva, who staged events in the covered outdoor forecourt of the 1939 New Market Building, advocated that it and the adjacent 1907 Tin Building be rededicated as a public market to support regional agriculture and small businesses. This vision was at odds with the city's plans to demolish the historic buildings and give the site to a developer. LaValva shares his experiences and perspective alongside Dwell editor Will Lamb.

3 p.m. The Language of Houses / How Buildings Speak to Us

A conversation between Dwell Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alison Lurie about her book, which touches on how structures such as schools, hospitals, prisons, restaurants and residences reflect the human experience.

3:30 p.m. Book Signing / Alison Lurie

Pulitzer Prize–winning author Alison Lurie signs copies of The Language of Houses: How Buildings Speak to Us.

Discussion Area B Sponsored by Humanscale

THURSDAY, 10/9

12 p.m. The Relationship Between Architecture and Art

Dwell Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron welcomes architect Karen Stonely, principal of SPAN Architecture, to discuss the practice of finding and placing appropriate artwork within an architectural project.

2 p.m. Bird-Safe Glass

Stefan Knust, Director of Sustainability at Ennead, makes the argument for bird-safe glass, and discusses the firm’s new project, the Integrated Science Center set to open next year at Vassar.

2:30 p.m. Eat, Live, Work

Cass Calder Smith, principal of CCS Architecture, discusses his new book, Eat, Live, Work, with Dwell Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron.

3:30 p.m. Living Walls and Office Environments

Landscape architect Hank White and Plant Wall Design partners Marie-Christine Steffanetti and Laurent Corradi discuss the benefits of incorporating living green walls into work environments. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

4:30 p.m. American Manufacturing and the Independent Designer

Designer Brad Ascalon discusses the relationship between the independent designer and American manufacturers, highlighting his own work with Shant Madjarian, founder of New York City-based design producer Juniper. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

FRIDAY, 10/10

11 a.m. Taking It To the Street

Architects Jeff Risom, of Jan Gehl Associates, and Claire Fellman of Snohetta discuss the ongoing revitalization of pedestrian-friendly Broadway. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

12 p.m. Explorations in Affordable Housing Design

Architect Alexander Gorlin discusses his low-cost housing concepts for New York City with Dwell senior editor Will Lamb.

1 p.m. Architecture for Humanity / Design Like You Give a Damn presents Designing for Future Generations: Zero Energy Housing

Michael Gamble, an Associate Professor of Architecture at Georgia Institute of Technology will present on designing for the next generation of housing - zero energy housing and how he implements cutting-edge design in his classroom.

2 p.m. Architect as Enabler

Jordan Goldstein, managing principal at Gensler, discusses with Dwell editor Erika Heet the need for architects to rethink what it means to practice design today and how architects can move further upstream as creative partners to solve social, civic and community problems.

3 p.m. The New Digital Architect

Georg Petschnigg and Andrew S. Allen, two of the founders of Fifty Three, an app company creating programs that bring manual creation back to the digital sphere, will demonstrate their three main apps for architects and designers. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

4 p.m. Architecture for Humanity / Design Like You Give a Damn presents Learning Lessons: Hurricane Sandy Disaster Relief

Brian Baer, Architecture for Humanity's New York Regional Program Manager and Dr. Mark Hayes, Interim Superintendent of Little Ferry Public Schools, will discuss successes and failures of the response to Hurricane Sandy.

SATURDAY, 10/11

12 p.m. "Cool Spaces! The Best New Architecture" AIA CEU

Architect Stephen Chung, host and creator of PBS series Cool Spaces, discusses the challenges of taking his passion for architecture to television audiences. Segments of the episodes will be shown. Introduced by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

2p.m. Street Creeks: Restoring the Gowanus

Street Creeks is a system of surface channels and small gardens designed to keep storm water out of New York City’s combined sewer system, remove pollutants from surface runoff, and prevent overflows that currently dump 27 billion gallons of mixed raw sewage into the city’s waterways each year. Atema will describe the system, which he designed with his colleagues at FLOW Collaborative, as well as its applications and ancillary benefits following an introduction by Dwell editor Will Lamb.

Discussion Area C Sponsored by CCS, College of Creative Studies

THURSDAY, 10/9

12:30-1:30 p.m. The History of the Modern New York School AIA CEU

Architect Gavin Macrae-Gibson, author of The Secret Life of Buildings: An American Mythology for Modern Architecture, presents a lecture on the meaning of creating "modern" schools in New York, from the advent of grand edifices of learning that symbolized the American dream for immigrants of the 19th-century to the flexible, technological buildings of today.

2 p.m. Save the Future! Multidisciplinary Design Collaboration as a Catalyst for Resilient Communities AIA CEU

Join a distinguished panel moderated by Rachel Minnery, AIA, in a discussion on how design, building science, codes and regulations, and government are all at a crossroads, and the future depends on how well they all work together. Panelists include Emily Sprague, Paul Dowsett, and Illya Azaroff. Brought to you by the American Institute of Architects. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

4 p.m. The Perception of Color

How is color reproduced, selected and represented? How does one articulate color in speech and writing? And how is color truly perceived? Sally Erickson Wilson, Color and Materials Design instructor for the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan, presents a visual journey into navigating color perception. Introduction by Dwell editor Erika Heet.

4:30 p.m. Developing a Marketable Design Aesthetic

Oliver Haslegrave, principal of hOmE, is a Brooklyn-based designer who has worked on a range of interiors, furniture, and lighting, particularly in the restaurant scene in Brooklyn and Manhattan. He will discuss how his firm’s work in the hospitality industry has helped shape his aesthetic. Dwell editor Allie Weiss will moderate.

FRIDAY, 10/10

12-1 p.m. The New Wave of Danish Design Talent

The Danish Consulate welcomes four emerging designers from Denmark. Moderated by Dwell editor Kelsey Keith.

1 p.m. Virtual Reality and Architecture Demonstration

How can the architecture and homebuilding industries fundamentally change and improve how they design, communicate, collaborate and educate their clients through the use of cutting-edge visualization technologies? For this panel, experts from Blu Homes will highlight how virtual reality technologies that have typically been used to enhance the gaming experience are being leveraged to make the home design and buying experience more accessible—and fun. Dwell editor Erika Heet will moderate.

2-4 p.m. Discussion and Film Presentation: Toxic Hot Seat IIDA/IDCEC/AIA CEU

The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) presents a discussion exploring the ineffective flammability standards that led to widespread use of toxic FR chemicals and the new California flammability standards that can be met without use of toxic chemicals if requested. This will be followed by the HBO documentary, Toxic Hot Seat. Set against the backdrop of the award-winning 2012 Chicago Tribune investigative series "Playing With Fire," Toxic Hot Seat threads together intricate story of manipulation, details how "industry" skillfully convinced fire safety officials to back a standard that requires furniture to be filled with toxic FRs and obscured the risks to public health, by paying "experts" to alarm legislators and the public about risk of removing chemical flame retardants from homes and businesses. Fact sheets and template specifications to be provided for attendees.

SATURDAY

12-5 p.m. Architecture for Humanity / Design Like You Give a Damn presents Design Open Mic

This platform is available to both emerging and established designers to present their ideas, from concepts to completed projects. This is a chance to share unique perspectives on humanitarian design, and share thoughts in an environment full of like-minded individuals.

Discussion Area D, sponsored by Marimekko

THURSDAY

12 p.m. Building of the Day

Architect Carol Loewenson, FAIA, LEED AP, the president-elect of the AIA New York Chapter leads a discussion about the Archtober program Building of the Day, ranging from how the structures are selected to the importance of honoring the city’s architectural legacy.

2:30 p.m. The Heritage of Handicraft as an Inspiration to Marimemkko Prints

Petri Juslin, who leads the Marimekko Artwork Studio in Helsinki, Finland, discusses how hand-printing influenced design in the 1950s and 1960s, and how this heritage is carried through by today’s designers. Through a presentation, Juslin will explore how different sketching techniques can be utilized, as well as case studies surrounding well-known Marimekko designs such as Unikko, Lumimarja, and others.

3:30 p.m. The Future of Coworking

The way we approach the office—and the way we do business—is changing. Dwell welcomes Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and chief creative officer of WeWork, which provides space, community, and services for more than 14,000 entrepreneurs, in a conversation on how and why we need to rethink the workplace. Erika Heet moderates.

FRIDAY

1-2 p.m. Active Architecture and Planning AIA CEU

Visit with David Burney, Associate Professor of Planning and Placemaking at the Pratt Institute School of Architecture and Chair of the Center for Active Design, and the Center’s Executive Director, Joanna Frank, as they reflect on the opportunities designers have to create a healthier built environment that encourages physical activity. Burney is the recipient of the AIA Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Architecture and the Sloane Public Service Award, from the Fund for New York City. Brought to you by the American Institute of Architects.

2:30 p.m. The Heritage of Handicraft as an Inspiration to Marimemkko Prints

3:30 p.m. Micro-housing for Developers

The microhouisng movement is gaining traction coast-to-coast as a solution to housing issues in urban environments. Dwell editor Diana Budds examines the return on investment for developers, pursuing issues related to marketing, furnishing spaces, as well as policy insights. Christopher Bledsoe of Stage3 Properties, alongside Seth Weissman of Weissman Equities, join the conversation.

SATURDAY

12:30-1:30 p.m. Book Review: "Fairy Tales: When Architecture Tells A Story"

Matthew Hoffman and Francesca Giuliani, founders of Blank Space, share from their book "Fairy Tales: When Architecture Tells A Story" an unexpected, captivating anthology of "architectural fairy tales" written and illustrated by designers from all over the world. Contributors Eva Franch i Gilabert and Mitchell Joachim join the discussion, led by Dwell editor Kelsey Keith.

1:30 p.m. Architecture for Humanity / Design Like You Give a Damn presents Sports for Social Change: Football for Hope in Africa

Learn about the amazing community-based design efforts to build 19 community centers in underserved areas across Africa. As a social legacy initiative from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Architecture for Humanity collaborated with FIFA and streetfootballworld to build 19 community centers, al including football pitches, across 15 countries in Africa. Each center uses soccer (football) as a means for social change by creating spaces adjacent to the fields, that house local NGOs serving their surrounding communities. Meet Darren Gill, Regional Program Manager of the Football for Hope program and hear from design fellows who lived and worked in the community.

2:30 p.m. Game of Drones

Alex Sullivan, the Production Sound Mixer on the CBS show The Good Wife, operates a fleet of five drones, which he uses to capture the built environment from overhead. After a short clip of some of his recent work, Sullivan will discuss how he approaches the delivery of high-quality media in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment. Dwell editor Kelsey Keith will moderate.

3:30 p.m. Restoration of the Williamsburg Savings Bank

Discussion of a meticulous $27 million restoration of a neighborhood landmark overseen by Carlos Perez San Martin, who will be on-hand to discuss the project alongside preservation architect David Parker, painter Sandra Spannan, who brought the existing dome back to life, and Michael Smart, who served as the materials conservation consultant. Dwell editor Allie Weiss leads the conversation.