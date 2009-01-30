From the Annals of Incredibly Specialized Furniture





Designed to fit seamlessly over a moving carton, this powder-coated steel table certainly dresses up any stray boxes hanging about as you unpack. Here's how the folk at llot llov describe things: "It's a piece of metal to be folded around a cardboard box. Very handy in the first days of moving into a new home until everything is settled- which always takes longer than one originally plans for."





Strong enough to hold slender Germans.



Though they do have a point, moves are rarely as smooth as one hopes, and it does strike me as a staggeringly ephemeral bit of furniture. And at 120 Pounds, that's a tick over $200 for we Yanks, one wonders if the sight of a few half-empty boxes isn't so bad. A better bet might be to cover the box in paper or paint and simply hang on to the thing, using it as an end table or nightstand or some such. I suspect that the designers would recommend the same thing, considering that their other products do appear to be intended for more than a week of use.



In any case, the Wannabe is a clever design and one in a series of bent metal tables that Pulpo has done. I also like the Tappetomagico and Makrame Grafico by Diego de Conca.