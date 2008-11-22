View Photos
From Frocks to Fabrics
By Jamie Waugh
Proenza Schouler is a design duo more known for rocking the runway than the weaving loom: their ready-to-wear lines are press-pleasers, and draw gasps from fashionistas worldwide for their somewhat mod, somewhat sporty approach to glamour. Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCullough, the men behind the brand, are now designing their own fabric line for Knoll Luxe.
You'll see Knoll Luxe in hotels and offices but also in residential markets, as the line is marketed to translate the sumptuousness of runway fabrics into the more demanding context of furnishings. As for Hernandez and McCulllough, their take on the line is to blend linens, cottons, silks and synthetics; and to color it with either clean neutrals or regal paint-box hues. Call it couch couture.
