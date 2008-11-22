From Frocks to Fabrics





You'll see Knoll Luxe in hotels and offices but also in residential markets, as the line is marketed to translate the sumptuousness of runway fabrics into the more demanding context of furnishings. As for Hernandez and McCulllough, their take on the line is to blend linens, cottons, silks and synthetics; and to color it with either clean neutrals or regal paint-box hues. Call it couch couture.



