Friday Links
View Photos

Friday Links

Add to
Like
Share
By Greg McElroy
A weekly round-up from around the web.

+ NOTCOT introduces us to Vitamin's Urban Gnomes that includes money boxes, salt and pepper shakers, and bottle openers.



 + Distinguish your cubical with the world's first wooden VoIP phone. (via Core77)



+ NYT Home and Garden shows a perfect harmony between a silo and a shed. (via Materialicious)



+ Inhabitat reintroduces us to the TwistTogehter Block Lights.

Friday Links - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample