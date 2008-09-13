View Photos
Friday Links
Add to
Like
Share
By Greg McElroy –
A weekly round-up from around the web.
+ NOTCOT introduces us to Vitamin's Urban Gnomes that includes money boxes, salt and pepper shakers, and bottle openers.
+ Distinguish your cubical with the world's first wooden VoIP phone. (via Core77)
+ NYT Home and Garden shows a perfect harmony between a silo and a shed. (via Materialicious)
+ Inhabitat reintroduces us to the TwistTogehter Block Lights.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.