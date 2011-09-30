Friday Finds 9.30.11

Diana: New York Art Book Fair



Printed Matter's annual book fair is taking place this weekend. I went to it last year and it was pretty much the be all, end all event for those who love books, magazines, journals, and anything that's printed on paper, for that matter. National and international publishers, dealers of antique books, rare titles, artist zines, and more will take over MoMA PS1's floors starting today. Even if you don't buy anything (which is mighty tough) it's definitely worth going to.



Jaime: A Humument



I find this project, a "treated book" by British artist Tom Phillips, quite intriguing. Using the 1892 book A Human Document by W.H. Mallock as his canvas, Phillips has covered up most of the words on each page to create poems amid miniature-like paintings and drawings. It's been a lifelong work. As he writes on his website: "I have so far extracted from it over one thousand texts, and have yet to find a situation, statement or thought which its words cannot be adapted to cover." Apparently he will soon release a Humument app (!) for iPad; in the meantime you can click through his online gallery.



Jordan: Llama Font



This ain't new, but it's funny. For when you really, truly care, say it in llama.



Miyoko: Laufen Factory



This week I traveled to Switzerland to visit the Laufen factory. In the town of Laufen, the ceramics maker showed off its new products and materials as well as its impressive manufacturing center. Check back soon for a full photo tour!



Leah: Wedge Sandals by Form & Fauna



I'm crazy about these multi-colored wedge sandals made by Form & Fauna. Not only are these sandals stylish, they're sustainably made, with scrap materials from biodegradable synthetic materials and second generation Alder wood. Plus, they're manufactured in a U.S.-based workshop. Check out all the other styles they have to offer online at Echo Park Independent CO-OP. There is something for everyone!