Friday Finds 9.23.11
Miyoko: Fake Vintage Muppet Concert Posters by Michael De Pippo
Graphic design, retro concert posters, and the Muppets? Yes please. (We love the Muppets, but who doesn't? On one of senior editor Jaime Gross's first days at Dwell we spent our lunch hour in the conference room watching one of the Muppets movies via Netflix streaming. It was glorious.) This week, I stumbled across graphic designer Michael De Pippo's homage to the Muppet band: a series of five designs created to look like they were concert posters from the 80s. The abstraction of each character and the aged look are spot on.
Jaime: 25 Pictures Taken at Exactly the Right Time
These photos, snapped mid-action at just the right second, range from adorable to juvenile to downright wrong—but they will definitely make you laugh out loud. Happy Friday!
Amanda: Mukimono
If you can get past the music (I suggest muting the sound), this Mukimono video is really quite something. Mukimono—the art of intricately carving vegetables—is a skill that is so beyond my own ham fists that I can only sit and marvel.
Diana: How Your Dad's Music Influences Your Taste
Oh how I love infographics, especially this one by Column Five Media. Apparently I'm destined to listen to Muse (not true), but finding that out was great fun. Click on the link above for the full graphic.
Everett: The Mystery Box
Words of wisdom: "Frog, you know life, life not all guessing game, Frog. Sometimes we have to care about friends. Especially friends who love cookies. Friends who love cookies so much they play silly guessing games for cookies."
Jordan: Dad photoshops Ewoks into family vacation photos
This made my morning ---> Star Wars-fan dad tells daughter Ewoks live in Sequoia National Park. None were spotted on their family vacation. Daughter is bummed. Dad photoshops Ewoks into pics from the trip. Everyone is happy!!
via@joemfbrown