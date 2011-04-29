Friday Finds 4.29.11

No shortage of hipster bashing online—it's the purest expression of what Tumbrl can be afterall—though little by little it seems that the broader argument is not that hipsters suck, but that they look like people from the 70s. The hilarious Hipster or Athlete gets at this idea, as does the recent Dads Are the Original Hipster. It's a decent joke, and looking back at photos of my pops it is patently obvious that what dad was rocking in 84 is what's in the thrift stores now. Thus the hipsters.

The talk of this year's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, held this week in Las Vegas, was hands down Kohler's $6,400 Numi toilet. It wasn't, however, the price that had everyone abuzz; it was what this toilet can do. The remote-controlled throne automatically opens when you enter the bathroom (and the seat rises when you're standing with your legs on either side of it). It warms your tush and your feet while you're sitting. Feeling shy? Tune the built-in radio to your favorite station or plug in your iPod to hear your jams through the built-in speakers. Enjoy the bidet, turn on the dryer, adjust the LED lights in the back, and create a personal user setting so you can replicate exactly how you like your commode experience each time. Worried about water use? The toilet can be programmed so that if you're on the seat for less than a minute, it'll flush with 0.6 gallons of water. Sit on the seat for more than a minute and the toilet will automatically select the 1.28-gallon flush. Come see the Numi toilet for yourself at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles June 24-26. In the meantime, check out this video, filmed at the Stahl House (aka Case Study House #22 designed by Pierre Koenig) in L.A.

Did you guys know that there is a whole cottage industry of people that make youtube videos about applying make-up and testing products? If you did, you are waaaay ahead of me because I have only recently discovered this phenomenon. Which brings me to Madison, who is a five-year-old "make-up guru" destined for a life in front of the camera on the QVC. She adorably shares her exuberant enthusiasm for scented soaps and bath bombs in this video, and really makes a solid case. "It smell like you on the beach. It's so good. I love soap!" she sighs. YES.



This is one of the most exhilarating music videos I've seen, brought to you by the same folks who did this tandem treadmill video that made them famous. The star is an elaborate Rube Goldberg-inspired machine that does 'nothing' but actually does a lot: roll tires, smash TVs and pianos, knock over chairs, and release tons of balloons and umbrellas, in a mood of mounting chaos. Pretty much guaranteed to make your jaw drop. Discovered via The Improvised Life blog.

Still lost in this super stunning time-lapse video taken on El Tiede—Spain's highest mountain—by Norwegian filmmaker and photographer Terje Sorgjerd. Quite dreamy for a Friday afternoon. via Design You Trust.

