Friday Finds 12.3.2010

This week Christmas trees have been popping up everywhere (much to our assistant editor and Christmas-lover Jordan Kushins' delight). But what city has the biggest, heaviest, and most LED-clad of them all? Our pal Rachel Swaby (a San Francisco-based freelance writer and frequent Wired contributor) got to the root of it all this week for Gizmodo, forcing a face-off up trees in nine metros across the U.S.

I'm as big a fan as any of the lush dvd and bluray reissues of the Criterion Collection which is what makes this parody such a hoot. My personal favorites are this take on Hoop Dreams and the Charles Harper background on this classy take on Biodome. Jaime: Confetti System Necklaces

I recently posted an interview with the founders of Confetti System on dwell.com. In the post I focused on their creative "party systems" (handmade confetti, geometric pinatas) but I just uncovered a whole other realm of their designs: cool, ropy necklaces. Previous versions were chunky and metallic, but the latest designs are more muted, made of twisted silk charmeuse and leather. I want! Jordan: Reverting to Type Wish, wish, wish I could go to this "typographic extravaganza" in London, where the folks behind New North Press will be showcasing work from 20 international letterpressers. Fantastico.

via @ilovetypography Dakota: Tokyo Camera Style



Tokyo Camera Style is one of my favorite blogs that I follow. Photographer John Sypal takes daily snaps of cameras he sees on the streets in Tokyo and shares them here. I'm super interested in collecting and using old analog cameras, so I enjoy seeing the eclectic mix of cameras and lenses. Amanda: Anonymous Works