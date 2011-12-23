Friday Finds 12.23.11





We have an entire week off between Christmas and New Year's, and you better believe I'll be getting cozy with some of Tennessee's finest (bourbon). The best way to keep spirits cold without watering them down? Whiskey stones, the miniature soapstone boulders inspired by a longtime Scandinavian drinking tradition, as interpreted by Teraforma co-founder Andrew Hellman. Teraforma hired 150-year-old workshop Vermont Soapstone to fabricate the cleverly-designed cubes, mined and milled from local deposits around Perkinsville, VT. This video by Galen Summer follows Glen Bowman, a 20-year vet of the company, as he demonstrates the process behind the whiskey stones, 3 million of which have already been made. Hint: cement mixer.



Aaron: Bookshelf



Take a spin through this blog dedicated to clever creative bookshelves and (didn't realize this existed) bookshelf culture. From what's on the shelves of famous thinkers to one-off shelves, book storage never got so concentrated an examination. Plenty here as well for those who want a good does of interiors eye candy.



Diana: 2011 in Volcanic Activity



I found one of my favorite end-of-year reviews over at the Fox is Black. This photo essay of volcanoes and their aftermath was originally featured on the Atlantic. The imagery of ash-covered homes, flowing lava, and massive smoke plumes is phenomenally striking, as are the shots of people going about their daily business like nothing is happening or trying to get up close and personal to the action. Needless to say, I'd be fleeing the scene.



Tammy: Singing Christmas Hedgehogs







Need a singing Christmas hedgehog to get through Christmas Eve's eve? This interactive video from Bird Box Studio lets you pick your own hedgehog, then a song, activity or outfit for the performance part of the series.



Katie: Reading Notes



Reading notes are for anyone who have ever highlighted, underlined or jotted thoughts down in the margin of a novel. The set includes a self-adhesive pocket (reminiscent of a library check-out envelope) and one tiny notebook, ready to pen book club discussion topics. In an age of Nooks and Kindles, it's refreshing to read and record keep the old fashion way.



Leah: Snow Miser – Heat Miser