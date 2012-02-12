Friday Finds 12.02.12

Jaime: A New-Look Burger King



Burger King Asia-Pacific has hired design collective Outofstock to revamp their restaurants, and they recently unveiled their pilot design at this Burger King Grill in Singapore. Definitely a new direction, and surprisingly pleasant, with all the wood and brick. Hard to imagine in the U.S., though. Take a look here.



Aaron: TNG Season 8



This Twitter feed suggests hilariously parodic/spot-on plot lines for episodes of the fictional eighth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." I cannot describe how hard I have laughed at this thing this week. I've not seen a clearer understanding of Commander Riker in some time. A sample from the feed: "A Ferengi merchant's magical toys are powered by dangerous Borg technology. A field trip of child geniuses embarrass Geordi." Engage!



Katie: Little Printer



