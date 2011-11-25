Friday Finds 11.25.11

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Jaime: Jeff Canham Flags for The Standard San Francisco-based artist Jeff Canham, who works in the collective studio space Woodshop (I wrote about the place here), recently created a limited-edition series of nautical flags and pennants for The Standard's online shop. Each bright, graphic piece loosely represents a letter of the alphabet (pictured above are "B" and "F"). There are still a few left, if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday present... Aaron : Woody Allen Boxes a Kangaroo PBS ran an epic documentary on Woody Allen this week, and this hilarious video of Woody boxing a Kangaroo in the mid-1960s has been making the rounds. It's by turns funny, worrying, slightly queasy-making, and then ultimately satisfying as the none-too-happy-to-be-there roo finally gets his licks in. Woody looks like he doesn't want to belong to any boxing club that would have him for a member. Leah : This Way Up. The cold weather is upon us and while searching for a new scarf, I discovered this whimsical design by Donna Wilson. It is knitted with 100% lambswool and is perfect for the guy or gal in your life. Nice and toasty. Diana : United Visual Artists Canopy + Construction



London-based art and design practice United Visual Artists created this 90-meter-long light sculpture in Toronto's Maple Leaf square inspired by the dappled light that shines through a tree canopy. Isn't it great when art, architecture, and nature collide?



Eujin: Nick van Woert



These two epic fragmented busts crafted from fiberglass, polyurethane plastic, gravel, and steel by a Brooklyn-based artist Nick van Woert are downright exquisite. I can just imagine these hanging out in my living room. A reinterpreted classic at its best.



Julia: Stamped





Stamped from Stamped on Vimeo.



Stamped is a new app for recommending only what you like best: restaurants, books, movies, music and more. It does away with stars and strangers—just the good stuff and just from your friends. The simple, clean, nicely designed feed looks great. Give it a try!