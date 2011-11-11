Friday Finds 11.11.11
Aaron: Rules of Work" Poster Set by Division of Labor
Man oh man, these posters say it all. Back to the grind!
Leah: Spinal Tap Pencil Set by One Up Designs
I almost spontaneously combusted when I came across this pencil set inspired from some of the most hilarious lines or lyrics from the infamous Christopher Guest mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap."
Katie: Drinkify
There you are at your usual watering hole—the jukebox is playing an old favorite, and the bartender asks, "What will it be, pal?" All of a sudden your mind goes blank and the truth is you have no idea. Enter Drinkify, the new web app that tells you exactly what to order based on the music you are listening to. In the mood for a little Frank Sinatra? Looks like you'll be having a bottle of Merlot with a maraschino cherry. Adele you say? They suggest 6oz. of Vodka, Coconut milk, and 1 oz. of Honey. Music, cocktails, and the option to share will all of your followers on Twitter? I'll cheers to that.
Tammy: Timeless Transformations for Tots
Standing behind the belief that there are enough materials already in, Cate and Levi founder Josh Title explains that we "just need to get creative with what's already out there." And that's exactly what he's done. Taking reclaimed wool from old sweaters, Cate and Levi creates cozy, colorful, and animated handmade eco-friendly products for children. From dog winter hats and monkey mittens to moose hand puppets and even sheep pillow pals, the collection is not only adorable but an inspiration to us all to get crafty with our existing resources. View Cate and Levi's How It's Made video for a closer look.
Diana: Animated Parkour
parkour motion reel from saggyarmpit on Vimeo.
Hand-drawn animated parkour. Simply awesome.