Friday Finds 10.8.2010

Long gone are my days of heading off to school with a lovingly packed brown bag from mom, but I do remember that a peanut butter and jelly sandwich—slightly smooshed by a green apple—accompanied by a Hostess cupcake (if I was lucky) was the norm (plus other tasty things which I can't quite recall but I'm sure were wonderful. I love you mama!). So I can't say I can quite relate to these just-so-themed bento boxes but I sure do think they're fun to look at, and even more fun to imagine eating as a little kid at lunchtime. (via Aesthetic Outburst) Jaime: Abandoned Man-Made Creations

Artificial Owl, a blog of "abandoned man-made creations" is a roundup of derelict structures around the world, from a half-buried lighthouse in Denmark to a beautiful and haunted-looking resort in Cambodia that's falling apart. The images are really fascinating, in a creepy post-apocalyptic kind of way. I can't look away. Amanda: Japanese Robot Teacher This video, featuring Saya, a robotic teacher in Japan, frightens and fascinates me. She can register six emotions—surprise, fear, disgust, anger, happiness, sadness—and she's multilingual. The video is in Japanese, but that's not really a detriment when considering what this could mean—yes, robot overlords. Be afraid. Sam: Ruradelia

This is the cure for spending too much time in front of your computer. Miyoko: Scott Jarrett's Found Object Sculptures