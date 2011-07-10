Friday Finds 10.07.11
Julia: Photographer Andrew Myers
I stumbled upon the work of Toronto-based photographer Andrew B. Myers, and I can't get enough. His images are wonderful; their composition, subject matter, and color palette keep me wanting to see more. Be sure to take a look at his portfolio!
Diana: Modern Buildings on the 2012 World Monuments Fund Watch List
If you've been paying attention to the latest preservation news, then you may have heard about three modern buildings that were just added to the World Monuments Fund's Watch List: the Manufacturers Hanover Building designed by Gordon Bunshaft of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill; the Orange County Government Center by Paul Rudolph; and industrial designer Russel Wright's home, Manitoga, in Garrison, New York. Check out the WMF slideshow of all the watch sites.
via @docomomo_us
Miyoko: The Blue Angels are in Town
It's my favorite time of year. It's Fleet Week in San Francisco, which means the Blue Angels are in town. As the U.S. Navy's demonstration team, they perform as part of the Fleet Week Air Show on Saturday and Sunday but better yet, they practice the Thursday and Friday beforehand, and we have a perfect view from our office.
Aaron: Time-lapse Video: Eames House Living Room Packed up and Moved
I'm a sucker for a good time-lapse video, and this one, done by the Bryan Chan for the L.A. Times, shows workers packing up the living room at the famed Eames house to be reinstalled at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. LACMA's big modernism show "California Design: 1930-1965 'Living in a Modern Way'" opens this month and this is a fun glimpse of the process of setting it all up.
Jordan: Scared Bros at a Haunted House
Need a good laugh? Like a genuine HAHAHA? Scroll through this Flickr set of terrified folks at a Haunted House in Niagara Falls. It's really, really, really (really) funny. What are they looking at? Why are they all linked together in some sort of human train? Doesn't matter. Not one bit.
via @jennydeluxe
Jaime: Sandwhich Tags
Post-Its are dull, but Sandwhich Tags, designed by Japanese design trio Yuse Design, are pretty damn awesome. They're basically Post-Its designed to look like sandwich fixings (lettuce, bacon, slices of cheese), and when you use them to mark your place, they stack up and create a book sandwich. Silly, but definitely enough to brighten my day. Found via Spoon & Tamago.
Leah: 5:46 AM by Olivier Campagne and Vivien Balzi
5:46 am from ArtefactoryLab on Vimeo.
This video by Olivier Campagne and Vivien Balzi emulates the 1910 Great Flood of Paris with CGI. It’s really incredible to imagine the entire city of Paris submerged in water. There is something mysterious and moving about this video. It's disturbing but delicate, and really touches on the beauty of architecture, and the harshness of nature. It also makes me think about what we could do to make things more sustainable and less harmful to our environment.
Megan: Cat Teepee by Loyal Luxe
My cat needs a Teepee. The luxury of living in the modern world should not be reserved for humans alone. Oh no my friends—our furry little creature companions deserve the best as well. Loyal Luxe makes these sweet dwellings for pets and they're affordable, too! And as if the teepee wasn't cool enough they have a Canadian cabin and bow ties for dogs too. Beat that!
Amy: Tattly Temporary Tattoo Store
As much as I love the idea of getting a tattoo, the likelihood that I will actually get one (a real one) is slim to none. But now, I no longer even have to consider it. I found these the other day, and picked up a fun pack for me and my office pals. These are much more design-y than your standard gum ball arcade machine dragon tattoos, although those are great as well. Hopefully I'll be able to convincingly pull off the one below. Can't wait till they get here!