Friday Finds 10.07.11



This video by Olivier Campagne and Vivien Balzi emulates the 1910 Great Flood of Paris with CGI. It’s really incredible to imagine the entire city of Paris submerged in water. There is something mysterious and moving about this video. It's disturbing but delicate, and really touches on the beauty of architecture, and the harshness of nature. It also makes me think about what we could do to make things more sustainable and less harmful to our environment.



Megan: Cat Teepee by Loyal Luxe



My cat needs a Teepee. The luxury of living in the modern world should not be reserved for humans alone. Oh no my friends—our furry little creature companions deserve the best as well. Loyal Luxe makes these sweet dwellings for pets and they're affordable, too! And as if the teepee wasn't cool enough they have a Canadian cabin and bow ties for dogs too. Beat that!



Amy: Tattly Temporary Tattoo Store



As much as I love the idea of getting a tattoo, the likelihood that I will actually get one (a real one) is slim to none. But now, I no longer even have to consider it. I found these the other day, and picked up a fun pack for me and my office pals. These are much more design-y than your standard gum ball arcade machine dragon tattoos, although those are great as well. Hopefully I'll be able to convincingly pull off the one below. Can't wait till they get here!