Friday Finds 07.26.13

I came across the work of Los-Angeles based photographer Andrea Bricco and fell in love with her imaginative food styling. In this food series, Bricco photographs food arranged in landscape tableaus. These images are clever and fun and make me want to start arranging the food on my plate! Kelsey: My Scandinavian Home

It wouldn't be fair to all the other incredible regions of the world (including our own US of A) to only put Scandinavian design projects in Dwell. But that's where Scandi interior eye candy like this blog comes in. Typically monochromatic, with edited possessions and cozy textiles as far as the eye can see and the mouse can scroll. Olivia: Aerial Footage of Surfers at Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz It is one of my several failures as a Californian that I have never been surfing. I have however, spent many hours at Steamer Lane admiring those who can. This beautiful video captures the thrills of one of surfing’s favorite haunts. Cortney: Baseball Card Vandals

A solid, must-follow Tumblr with "decent jokes on worthless cards." Aaron: Mike Perry's Summer Prints

We love illustrator, designer, and goofy-groovy cool guy Mike Perry. His slate of summer prints are all ready to go, so if your house needs a tick of oddball whimsy, this is definitely the way to go. Eujin: Terence Koh and Garrick Gott At Home

Terence Koh (one of my favorite contemporary artists) and his partner Garrick Gott opens up their New York City home to Todd Selby (well, in 2009, but just recently debuted on the web). It's exactly how you envisioned their place: white, extraterrestial, and filled with bric-à-brac. As Terence answers what he loves about his house, "like a white horse dreams." Diana: Science Lowers Shattering at Home Plate A great read on how forest science, baseball, and design have come together to improve the quality of bats. Frankly, it's always a bit exciting to see broken bats (such as in the 2012 video above in which local favorite Hunter Pence's bat hits a ball multiple times after it shattered) but considering the safety angle and that it might make for more home runs, it's a great thing and an example of how cross-disciplinary collaborations can improve the design of things.