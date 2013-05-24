Friday Finds 05.24.13

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Ranging in size and shape, these quirky and delicate ceramic ghost creatures function as various accents to your living space. Each individual Ghost is hand thrown, glazed, decorated and customized, precious as an individual and in clusters. Diana: Peep Donald Judd's House and Studio

We're in the midst of writing our September Designers' Own Homes issue (yes—we plan that far ahead of time!) and the houses of famed creatives are top of mind. Minimalist artist Donald Judd's SoHo residence recently underwent a $23 million restoration project. The loft, housed within a building dating from 1870, is soon to be open to the public. If you can't travel to 101 Spring street in person, check out Curbed's great gallery of images. Julia: Beardvertising

Beardvertising, real or fake? Kentucky ad agency Cornett Integrated Marketing Solutions came up with the concept of using miniature billboard ads that hang on a gentleman’s facial hair. Why not bring in an extra $5 a day. Cortney: Linda and Dick's apartment in Play it Again, Sam

Here at Dwell, we've covered a lot of renovated Brooklyn brownstones from the 19th century. A less celebrated borough typology is the wooden row house, a building type that's been outlawed for over a century (fire codes and all). A neighborhood flâneur-turned-blogger has been documenting these homes on a blog called The Wooden House Project. Not only is it fascinating from a historic perspective, it's easy on the eyes, thanks to a website design by Color + Information. Eujin: EXPO 1: New York Imagined from the brilliant mind of Klaus Biesenbach, MoMA PS1's Director and Chief Curator-at-Large at MoMA, EXPO 1: New York is a 19-day exhibition cum festival (May 12-September 2) that invites people to learn, understand, and actively participate on the exploration of ecological challenges in the context of the economic and socio-political instability of the early 21st century. I'm most excited to see Olafur Eliasson's massive ice fragments installation and Random International's "three hour wait" Rain Room (at the MoMA). Anna: T-shirts by Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh, known for his Academy Award winning films, has now taken up fashion—well, kind of. He has a new line of t-shirts out with phrases & fictional companies from famous movies (not his). Take a look at these t-shirts he created with co-designer Joanna Bush. They're the ultimate movie quiz, try to figure them out without using IMDB! Maybe this example shown below comes in a "rosebud" color. Leah: Mike & Maaike for Incase

Designers Mike & Maaike collaborated with Incase to create luggage for a new generation of travelers who mix business, pleasure, and creative inspiration into their travel lifestyle. Each piece was designed with the tech-savvy traveler in mind for protection of gadgets, organization, and easy access which allows for speedy ease at airport security. Ivane: Corgnelius the Corgi

Corgnelius is a corgi from Los Angeles whose owner enjoys dressing him up in outfits for the amusement of others (and by the looks of it, Corgnelius himself). Alejandro: Zacatitos 004 by Campos Leckie

Zacatitos 4 is the latest installment of Canadian architecture studio Campos Leckie. Campos Leckie have been creating these off-the-grid living houses in Zacatitos, Baja California since 2003. Amanda: Inflation Fears, circa 1982

Matt Novak of Paleofuture posted a fascinating look at The Omni Future Almanac, published in 1982, that predicted the 2010 cost of everything from hourly wages for a factory worker ($95!) to the price of a gallon of gas ($2!). Jaime: Park Slope Family Circus

Giggles erupted around the office as the Park Slope Family Circus made its way from person to person. Although poking fun at the Brooklyn 'hood in particular, the gentle jabs at yuppie culture, lifestyle curation, and hyper-parenting (co-ops, kids named Milo, fancy ice cream flavors) are just as relevant—and hilarious, and should be/would be embarrassing—for us San Franciscans. Olivia: Danielle Wright's Geometric Jewelry

Canadian jewelry Danielle Wright produces lovely necklaces from brass in simple, geometric shapes. I especially love her prism and pyramid versions (Pyramid D, $75, shown here). Megan: Rainy Mood