Friday Finds 05.10.13

You think your Vines are good? Take a look at this nifty collection of Thaumatropes and Kinephones, amongst others, and see if you get inspired to up your game. Share your kinetic skills by tagging us on Vine @dwell! If spinning and kinetic stop motion are not your thing, you may want to try to get your Bauhaus on and play with light and shadows á la Laszlo Moholy-Nagy:

László Moholy-Nagy, 1925-26, gelatin silver print, Lucia Moholy © The Metropolitan Museum of Art

For those who loved our Modern Art for Dessert post, we have another sweet idea: typography cake. Edible dough gets folded into a cake for a surprise message. Although it may take some skill to get beyond Helvetica, we would love to see a Nexa version. Dwell cake anyone? Jaime: The Future Perfect, San Francisco

Photo by: Leslie Williamson

During a recent wander down Sacramento Street, I stopped into the new San Francisco outpost of the Future Perfect. Eujin posted some great photos and details of the shop on her slideshow here, and an in-person visit did not disappoint. The interior is sunny, homey, and chockablock with designs by the likes of Piet Hein Eek and Lindsay Adelman. With a shop in New York, and now San Francisco, I wonder where founder David Alhadeff has his sights set next? Amanda: Re-Supply Ship Docks with Space Station This video shows an un-piloted Russian cargo spacecraft—the ISS Progress 50—docking with the International Space Station. Amazingly it only took six hours to get the Station from Kazakhstan, carrying almost three tons of food, fuel, supplies and experiment hardware. Diana: In the City: Drawings by Nigel Peake

Irish-born illustrator Nigel Peake (you might have seen his work in a Dwell issue from 2008) has a new book coming out this fall from the Princeton Architectural Press. In his last publication, In the Wilds, Peake focused on rural subjects. In the City examines—you guessed it—urban metropolises in 90 drawings made with pen, ink, and watercolor. Pre-order from amazon.com. Julia: iPhone Photos by Brock Davis

Brock Davis has mastered the art of taking interesting and conceptual photos with his iPhone. Some will make you laugh while others will make you wonder "How did he do that?" or "Why didn't I think of that?" His photos are clever and playful and I always look forward to seeing what he comes up with next. Aaron: An Animators Self-Portrait in 100 Different Cartoon Styles

I loved this slideshow over at Co.Create of animator Kevin McShane's 100 self-portraits. McShane offers both a masterclass in mimicry and an astounding run through cartoon history as he renders himself in the style of everything from Popeye to Thundercats. Here he is done in the style of Jim Jinkins, creator of Doug. Eujin: A Four Year Old Reviews Mission Chinese Food (with His Face)

This is pretty old, at least on the web anyway, but I just discovered this hilariously adorable photo series featuring the petite Desmond reviewing a few dishes like tea-smoked eel and Tiki pork belly from SF cult favorite Mission Chinese Food. "There's an egg inside! I really like it to bounce!" Can all four year olds just review restaurants from now on? Ivane: Madeline Poole Nails

Madeline Poole's penchant for bright colors and geometric shapes make her nail art easily identifiable. For those of you itching to try some of her looks out at home, her DIY nail art book is available for pre-order. In the mean time, check out her website for more nail inspirtation. Cortney: Screenprint and Zine Subsciption Service by Rand Renfrow

Artist, illustrator, and printmaker Rand Renfrow is offering a subscription service to his wacky and Memphis-like screenprints and zines. For the course of one year, Rand will casually send out 6 zines, 6 prints, and subscriber-only extras "that no one in the world can get." Get it while its hot, or rather, until the offer expires: July 31, 2013. Anna: Branch Hooks by Max Lipsey

Typically I walk in the door and toss my coat (I mean, it IS San Francisco summer) on the couch. But, Max Lipsey knows how to turn my coat into a piece of wall art with his Branch Hooks. They're little hooks in the shape of branches and hand cast at a local foundry. He suggests that hanging one hook would look "lonely" and that displaying them in an odd number would look better and make all your coats and your guests' coats happy. Michele: Lawn Chair Paintings by Cindy Rizza

New England artist Cindy Rizza paints summery, pastel-laden images of lawn chairs, old and new, inspiring cabin fever for lazy, hazy days in the grass. Megan: House-Lamp by Lauren Daley