Friday Finds 03.09.12

Kelsey: William Lee at AmDC William Lee is the Brooklyn designer behind this seductively simple chair which is designed to look like an abstract piece of straight lines and planes, but actually conforms to the body's shape. (Also: neon!) It's sold locally at Voos Furniture but you can see his work in person (and Lee himself) tonight at the American Design Club's latest exhibition, "Threat". The show opens tonight at Present Company in Williamsburg at 29 Wythe Street and should be chockablock with the coalition's usual cheeky designs.

Katie: Cloud in a Room



I couldn't help but share Dutch artist Berndnaut Smilde's mysterious cloud in a room installation. Using dramatic light and smoke, he crafts a single cloud trapped in a room that lasts only a few minutes. As Berndnaut explains, "the idea I had was going to be an ephemeral work. It would only exist in a photo." I especially love the ethereal feel of Nimbus II (above). It's an incredible use of time and space.



Leah: EOSkate - A Paper Skateboard



I love this reuse design project that AGENT participated in by creating a skateboard out of a print job gone bad. Check out the video in which Alberto Villarreal talks about the design process. A brilliant concept and experimental process for generating a new creative path with discarded paper.



Jaime: World's Biggest Anthill



Curious to know what a massive subterranean ant hill looked like, this crew poured ten tons of cement down a bunch of ant holes and then carefully excavated the dirt around it. What was left was a complex labyrinth of tunnels and 'rooms'... totally fascinating stuff. Check out the video to watch it all unfold.



Tammy: NYC's 3-Way Street Dance



