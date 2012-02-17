Friday Finds 02.17.12

Aaron: sKate Bush



Clearly Kate Bush is the greatest lady to ever pick up a microphone, and though I can't speak for her kick-flip prowess, I'm confident the dame rides as well as she sings. And finally, finally, finally, a Tumblr has come along to show the world just how much Kate has to give. Run up that hill. Bust that cloud. Call the hounds of love. And drop into the pipe from those Wuthering Heights.



Diana: How it's Made—Slab Vase by Form Us With Love







If you haven't had enough of our Stockholm Design Week coverage, here's a short film on the making of these Silestone Slab Vases by Form Us With Love for Cosentino, which were exhibited. The vases are super fun—you can stack rings of Silestone's natural quartz (what the company makes its countertops from) around a central post to create a custom pattern. While the product isn't for sale, it's a pretty clever marketing tactic. And in case you're wondering (as I did when I saw these) the vases are watertight! I feel the urge to collect all the tile samples we have in the office and make one of these myself.



Jaime: Kittens, Inspired by Kittens







OK, so apparently I am extremely late to the game on this (when I sent Aaron the link, he said: "I saw this two years ago") but this video is the cutest thing I've seen all week, and I think it will make your day.



Katie: Hipgram



So you can't get enough of Pinterest and Instagram? Well if that wasn't enough, now there is Hipgram, a perfect marriage between the two. Simply sign-in with your Instragram login and Hipgram goes straight to work, organizing your photos and all the photos that you've loved and commented on. Above is recent shot by Leah of our new office fish. Beautiful and yes, already on my pin board.



Leah: Address Is Approximate



