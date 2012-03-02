Friday Finds 02.03.12

Katie : Cabin Fever Amongst a contemporary cityscape, a tiny cabin appendage appears on the side of Hotel des Arts, a short walk from Dwell's San Francisco office. The art installation "Manifest Destiny," crafted by Jenny Chapman and Mark A. Reigelman, uses 19th century architectural style and building materials to create a little structure that "is both an homage to the romantic spirit of the Western Myth and a commentary on the arrogance of Westward expansion." The cabin can be found at Grant and Bush (just above El Central restaurant), so if you are in the neighborhood don't forget to look up! Jaime: Toothpick Model of SF



This has been bouncing around the internet for a while but I only just discovered it: Scott Weaver created a model of the entire city of San Francisco out of more than 100,000 toothpicks, over the course of 35 years. There's a kinetic element to the sculpture; if you drop a plastic ball into different chutes you can follow it for a 'tour' of different sections of the city. Watch the video—it's pretty amazing.



Aaron: Babes of NPR



We've all wondered about the faces attached to the velvety voices of NPR. Could Lakshmi Singh be as lovely as she sounds? Could Kai Ryssdal be as debonair? Babes of NPR answers those burning queries and more, namely that behind that creaky voice Diane Rehm (who I've met, and is truly truly foxy) beats all of 'em.



Megan: In Caffeine We Trust



We LOVE our coffee here at Dwell and take caffeine consumption quite seriously around these parts. Seriously. Enough to chart it scientifically. The folks over at Column Five have put together this nifty infographic to help you track your caffeine intake over the course of a month and do so in style. Follow the instructions for calculation and then paint the results on the poster using coffee!



Tammy: Flow Lamp







How does an off-the-grid community hindered by an overwhelming financial detriment and a lack of resources achieve public lighting? Hungarian designer Alberto Vasquez answers just that question with the Flow lighting system. Made primarily out of bamboo and operating on a vertical wind turbine, the self-maintaining system is cheap and easy for locals to produce with local resources. In addition, Flow is almost entirely biodegradable—aside from the LEDs, wires, and dynamo.



Sonia: "Years" by Bartholomäus Traubeck





YEARS from Bartholomäus Traubeck on Vimeo.





It's Friday, and being new to San Francisco, I am dreaming of trees! Specifically, Redwoods. Sound Artist Bartholomäus Traubeck has created a beautifully designed record player that translates tree rings into masterful compositions. This is an eloquent way to experience the sonification of nature. His project Years is a thoughtful combination of sustainable design and modern technology.



Leah: Day in the Life —Tim Lincecum



Baseball is in the air throughout San Francisco today as the San Francisco Giants prepare for their annual FanFest event tomorrow. It is the time of year when America's favorite pastime is just around the corner with pitchers and catcher reporting in 16 days. So here is a video that introduces us to the urban condo that Tim Lincecum, the beloved S.F. Giants pitcher, owns in Seattle. I dig that he references Urban Hardwoods and California Closets—a great piece by CSN SportsNet Reporter Jaymee Sire.