Friday Finds 01.13.12

Who doesn't like watching Rube Goldberg machines do their thing—the domino effect is fascinating to watch, especially when things seem on the verge of chaos. The artist Joseph Herscher devised this crazy contraption to turn the page of his newspaper; it involves a series of pool balls, an Apple laptop tumbling to the floor, a hamster's bottom getting blasted with hot air from a blow dryer, and much, much more. "The Page Turner" is the latest in Herscher's series of Ecomachines, which as he told the New York Times have the express goal of performing "simple, energy-saving tasks in elaborately wasteful ways."



Kelsey: Mid-Century Modern Typefaces Identified



Favorite Tumblr blog of the week? Methinks so. This collection of mid-century graphic design posters goes beyond the fetishization of the aesthetic by singling out the typefaces used on each. Okay, well, it's still a fetish, but with a useful application. Not to mention, a peek at some really groovy vintage album covers. (For the record, the font above is Venus Bold Extended, designed by Robert Wiebking in 1924.)



Diana: Ryan Gosling and Architecture



As you may well know, there are quite a few architecture fans here at Dwell. And quite a few Ryan Gosling fans. We're all swooning over this Tumblr. References to our favorite design tomes, architects, and movements paired with Goslings dreamy gaze, what's not to love? Thanks to @tchu88 for the heads up about the blog.



Kathryn: Moonrise sculpture by Ugo Rondinone



My walking commute this morning took me through one of San Francisco's loveliest modern spaces, the plaza at 555 Mission. Designed by Hargreaves Associates and featuring sculptures from Ugo Rondinone and Jonathan Borofsky, it provides an extremely peaceful moment in the otherwise hurried chaos of the morning in downtown San Francisco. Are there other hidden gems we should know about? Share your favorites in the comments section!



Leah: 440 Brannan



Do you obsessively pick out a new a neighborhood to explore on the weekends? If you don't, you should try it! So often we just walk on by in the maddening hustle from Point A to Point B. Instead, seek out the nooks and crannies off the beaten path. Turn down the side-streets and alleys in your city or town.



This past weekend I strolled down on such a detour in the SOMA section of SF. While peering into a basement window full of rainbow textiles, yarn and shiny industrial strength machinery, my eyes caught a lean and stylish man waving at me, inviting me to come down into his studio—440 Brannan..



Not only a studio, it's a boutique and a functioning sewing and design space where emerging Bay Area designers create and sell their wares. Among the standout creations at 440 Brannan are the "re-inventive" handbags made by Zansus Purses. They create upcycled purses out of discarded fabrics, textiles and found objects. They also work to order. Send them any suitable remnant and they’ll make you a one-of-a-kind piece.



Good things are happening at 440 Brannan. And it is truly amazing and often refreshing to stumble upon newly found objects off of the beaten path.