Freshly Squeezed: Mobile Juice Truck Makes Its Debut

Move on over, juicers because there's a new kind of juice shop in town. With the recent acquirement of a charming and rare 1963 Dodge-P-400, San Francisco-based Juice Shop has added an on-wheels outpost to their growing mini empire. The van became to be known as "Narney" since it originally came with a large hand-painted sign with the same name. After some much-needed TLC and retrofitting, Juice Shop enlisted the designers and fabricators over at Chris French Metal, Inc. in Oakland, California to fully makeover the vintage van into a bright juice truck. Maintaining the van's old-school classic curves and lines with new modern aesthetics, the mobile juice shop was able to transform itself into a modern marvel sure to delight all those who come across its sight.

Make your own juice with these 5 Dwell-approved juice squeezers! Only 50 of Narney's kind exist today, making it a true original.



Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Detail of the service window. The retro sign was handpainted by New Bohemia Signs.



Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan Connection detail of service window to truck body.



Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan The window is outlined with a stainless steel portal that widens at the bottom to become a continuous transaction counter.



Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan Detail of gas shock that assist in the opening of window/awning.



Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan Finishing touches being made around the service window.



Photo by: Markio Reed Detail of the POS station inside the truck.



Photo by: Markio Reed Detail of the sliding lock mechanism to hold the window/awning.



Photo by: Markio Reed Detail of custom latch for the windows inside service window.



Photo by: Markio Reed