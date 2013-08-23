View Photos
Freshly Squeezed: Mobile Juice Truck Makes Its Debut
By Eujin Rhee –
Move on over, juicers because there's a new kind of juice shop in town. With the recent acquirement of a charming and rare 1963 Dodge-P-400, San Francisco-based Juice Shop has added an on-wheels outpost to their growing mini empire. The van became to be known as "Narney" since it originally came with a large hand-painted sign with the same name. After some much-needed TLC and retrofitting, Juice Shop enlisted the designers and fabricators over at Chris French Metal, Inc. in Oakland, California to fully makeover the vintage van into a bright juice truck. Maintaining the van's old-school classic curves and lines with new modern aesthetics, the mobile juice shop was able to transform itself into a modern marvel sure to delight all those who come across its sight.
