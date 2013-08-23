Freshly Squeezed: Mobile Juice Truck Makes Its Debut
By Eujin Rhee

By Eujin Rhee
Move on over, juicers because there's a new kind of juice shop in town. With the recent acquirement of a charming and rare 1963 Dodge-P-400, San Francisco-based Juice Shop has added an on-wheels outpost to their growing mini empire. The van became to be known as "Narney" since it originally came with a large hand-painted sign with the same name. After some much-needed TLC and retrofitting, Juice Shop enlisted the designers and fabricators over at Chris French Metal, Inc. in Oakland, California to fully makeover the vintage van into a bright juice truck. Maintaining the van's old-school classic curves and lines with new modern aesthetics, the mobile juice shop was able to transform itself into a modern marvel sure to delight all those who come across its sight.
Only 50 of Narney's kind exist today, making it a true original.<br><br>Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Detail of the service window. The retro sign was handpainted by New Bohemia Signs.<br><br>Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Connection detail of service window to truck body.<br><br>Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

The window is outlined with a stainless steel portal that widens at the bottom to become a continuous transaction counter. <br><br>Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Detail of gas shock that assist in the opening of window/awning.<br><br>Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Photo by: Meg Haywood-Sullivan

Finishing touches being made around the service window.<br><br>Photo by: Markio Reed

Photo by: Markio Reed

Detail of the POS station inside the truck.<br><br>Photo by: Markio Reed

Photo by: Markio Reed

Detail of the sliding lock mechanism to hold the window/awning.<br><br>Photo by: Markio Reed

Photo by: Markio Reed

Detail of custom latch for the windows inside service window.<br><br>Photo by: Markio Reed

Photo by: Markio Reed