The First Ever Frame Awards Celebrate the World's Best Interiors
Frame, the 20-year-old magazine and authority in interior architecture, just added an awards ceremony and design conference to its offerings. We traveled to Westergasfabriek, a gas factory-turned-cultural venue in Amsterdam, to catch the event on February 21–22, 2018. On the night of the gala, Frame founder Robert Thiemann emceed a lively event that recognized work across a range of categories: Spatial (retail, hospitality, work, shows, and institutions); Executional (interior design elements such as material and color); Societal (social and environmental impact); and Honorary (people behind the projects).
Below, we round up a few of our favorite winning projects.
Single–Brand Store of the Year
Red Valentino Sloan Street by India Mahdavi
Best Use of Material
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller by Produce Workshop
Large Office of the Year
Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Assembly Design Studio
Restaurant of the Year
Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera by Alexander & Co