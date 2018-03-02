The First Ever Frame Awards Celebrate the World's Best Interiors
Design News

The First Ever Frame Awards Celebrate the World's Best Interiors

By Dwell
We headed to Amsterdam to attend the first annual Frame Awards honoring 31 winners in non-residential interiors.

Frame, the 20-year-old magazine and authority in interior architecture, just added an awards ceremony and design conference to its offerings. We traveled to Westergasfabriek, a gas factory-turned-cultural venue in Amsterdam, to catch the event on February 21–22, 2018. On the night of the gala, Frame founder Robert Thiemann emceed a lively event that recognized work across a range of categories: Spatial (retail, hospitality, work, shows, and institutions); Executional (interior design elements such as material and color); Societal (social and environmental impact); and Honorary (people behind the projects).

Below, we round up a few of our favorite winning projects.

Single–Brand Store of the Year 

Red Valentino Sloan Street by India Mahdavi 

Best Use of Material 

Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller by Produce Workshop 

Large Office of the Year 

Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Assembly Design Studio

Restaurant of the Year 

Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera by Alexander & Co

