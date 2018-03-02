The First Ever Frame Awards Celebrate the World's Best Interiors

Frame, the 20-year-old magazine and authority in interior architecture, just added an awards ceremony and design conference to its offerings. We traveled to Westergasfabriek, a gas factory-turned-cultural venue in Amsterdam, to catch the event on February 21–22, 2018. On the night of the gala, Frame founder Robert Thiemann emceed a lively event that recognized work across a range of categories: Spatial (retail, hospitality, work, shows, and institutions); Executional (interior design elements such as material and color); Societal (social and environmental impact); and Honorary (people behind the projects).

Below, we round up a few of our favorite winning projects.

Single–Brand Store of the Year

Red Valentino Sloan Street by India Mahdavi