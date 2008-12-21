Foundry-Fab

Other than the industrial chic, though, owner Sohrab Bakhshi has established a collection of the mid-century mod, the high-science, and the uber-institutional.



Expansive vintage charts, maps, and botanical drawings are stored in rolls in the corner of the showroom; they are stunning examples of early century approaches to the natural world. Drawer units herald early century functionalism, from card catalog units to sewing dressers to this doctor's cabinet:











Mid-century tables represent the era's equally-functional minimalism (like this one by T.H. Robjohns-Gibbings).



The foundry has been a pillar of Atlantic Avenue antiques for years, but it's relevant now more than ever. The holidays remind of days of old, tradition, and nostalgia—sentiments that emanate from the building's every nook and cranny.