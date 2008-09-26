For Your Art is a Los Angeles–based site that "highlights select cultural offerings throughout the week ahead to help you Plan ForYourArt". Basically, if you had a best friend entrenched in the art world in LA they'd give you similar suggestions. If you sign up for their weekly email you'll get the full lowdown for the weekend right in your mailbox. Art, architecture, lectures, and events are all rounded up each week. Right now they've released their Quarterly Guide to Arts and Culture: Architecture Edition, a great look at artists' and critics' favorite architectural spots in LA. The download is free right here.



Image via Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles and the Martin Kippenberger exhibition currently on view.