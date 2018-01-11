Now in its Fifth Year, the FOG Design+Art Fair Shakes Up San Francisco
By Samantha Daly
Bringing together leaders in design, art, and culture, the FOG Design+Art Fair is on view January 11–14, 2018 at the Fort Mason Center.

As a leading platform for contemporary art and design, FOG is bringing together 45 international design and visual art galleries for an intimate, highly-curated selection of exhibitions that celebrate San Francisco’s long history as a hub for design, art, experimentation, and innovation.

Fausto Melotti

FOG represents a key moment in which the local and global community congregate to engage in critical dialogue, artistic exchanges, and a shared passion for creative pursuits. The fair will feature an international roster of galleries from Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Paris, and many others.

Matt Keegan

The fair includes a robust calendar of programs, including conversations with artists Jim Campbell, Theaster Gates, Isaac Julien, Lynn Hershman Leeson, and Ryan McGinley; an interactive presentation by Aldo Cibic, former partner and founder of Memphis Group; and panel discussions with design luminaries and leaders in the field of arts and culture.

Wayne Thiebaud

FOG has become a focal point for the design and arts communities on the West Coast, and celebrates the pioneering spirit and community-minded nature of the Bay Area. Their mission is to create a platform for everyone to experience remarkable works of design and visual art from some of the most outstanding dealers of 20th-century and contemporary work.

Dashiell Manley

Building on FOG’s longstanding commitment to cultural institutions, the Preview Gala, Innovators Luncheon, and ArtBites events support SFMOMA’s exhibitions and education programs.

Christopher Kurtz

FOG Design+Art 2018 will take place at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. The fair hours are:

Thursday, January 11–Saturday, January 13, 2018: 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 2018: 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Admission is good for reentry throughout the fair.