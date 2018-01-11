Now in its Fifth Year, the FOG Design+Art Fair Shakes Up San Francisco
As a leading platform for contemporary art and design, FOG is bringing together 45 international design and visual art galleries for an intimate, highly-curated selection of exhibitions that celebrate San Francisco’s long history as a hub for design, art, experimentation, and innovation.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
FOG represents a key moment in which the local and global community congregate to engage in critical dialogue, artistic exchanges, and a shared passion for creative pursuits. The fair will feature an international roster of galleries from Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Paris, and many others.
The fair includes a robust calendar of programs, including conversations with artists Jim Campbell, Theaster Gates, Isaac Julien, Lynn Hershman Leeson, and Ryan McGinley; an interactive presentation by Aldo Cibic, former partner and founder of Memphis Group; and panel discussions with design luminaries and leaders in the field of arts and culture.
FOG has become a focal point for the design and arts communities on the West Coast, and celebrates the pioneering spirit and community-minded nature of the Bay Area. Their mission is to create a platform for everyone to experience remarkable works of design and visual art from some of the most outstanding dealers of 20th-century and contemporary work.
Building on FOG’s longstanding commitment to cultural institutions, the Preview Gala, Innovators Luncheon, and ArtBites events support SFMOMA’s exhibitions and education programs.
FOG Design+Art 2018 will take place at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. The fair hours are:
Thursday, January 11–Saturday, January 13, 2018: 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 14, 2018: 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Admission is good for reentry throughout the fair.