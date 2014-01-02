The FOG Design+Art fair is pleased to announce a dynamic weekend lineup of lectures and interactive discussions with leaders in the design and art worlds. Benefiting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), FOG Design+Art will be held from January 17 to January 19, 2014, at the Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion with special preview events on January 15 and 16.

A celebration of the last 100 years of art and design, FOG Design+Art will feature prominent twentieth-century and contemporary design dealers from the Bay Area and across the country; a selection of leading modern and contemporary art galleries; and 21POP, a special installation exploring design and culinary art created by celebrated event designer Stanlee Gatti. Browse the diverse array of artists, designers, and dealers will participate in the fair's lively schedule of special preview events, panel discussion and conversations, and performances, by visiting www.fogfair.com.