Flowers on the Table

With Nichetto and Gardone's Blackstone tables, however, we've clearly come a long way.



Massimo Gardone is the photographer and Luca Nichetto the designer. Expanding on the concept of his Around the Roses collection for Soho's Moroso, Nichetto chose some of his favorite flower photographs by Gardone and applied the images to rectangular and square tables. The pieces are porcelain and are bonded with glass, and have legs of stainless steel (for outdoors) and powder-coated steel (for indoors). Choose from eleven different flower patterns for the square tables; two for the rectangular tables.