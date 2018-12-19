Floating Landscape Made of Net

I recently came across Numen's creative interactive installations, a mix between art and design, on the landscape architecture blog Landezine. These are the same guys who strung up an alien-like web of packing tape in Melbourne's Federation Square last year. Their most recent project, Net, is a series of flexible nets suspended in the air, connected at various points to create an undulating and disorienting landscape. Or, as the designers call it, a "community hammock."

A view of the installation at the House for Contemporary Art in Belgium. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample It was installed at the House for Contemporary Art in Hasselt, Belgium, last summer. You can watch people interact with the installation here:

And also here: I love their creative, unexpected use of everyday materials, and I'm eager to see what they'll come up with next! Numen's Net, occupied by gallery attendees.