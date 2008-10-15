Flipped Strips
Thirty five proposals later, a winner was selected and announced today. Architecture firm MOS from New Haven, Connecticut, had the winning design. Urban Battery, which is a "power station, vertical greenhouse, and a billboard all rolled into one" would be an energy producer, an air filter, an oxygen house, a plant generator, and will have bike paths and public gardens within the structure. And it's sure a heck of a lot nicer to look at than the strip malls around town. Not sure you'd be able to get a permit for something like that in Los Angeles, but it sure is nice to dream
Image via Bustler.
