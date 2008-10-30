Flickr Pool: Green Buildings and Sustainable Communities

Flickr is a great place to find visual inspiration, often allowing you to travel all around the world right from your desk chair. One group is pooling photos of their favorite green buildings and sustainable communities.

The pool is filled with images submitted by over 820 members, all avid travelers, and architecture/green enthusiasts. The places they've documented range from a green gift shop in Nevada (above) to a living wall in Paris (below).



See the whole pool here.