Flexible work hours meet happy hour at The Austin



They envisioned rooftop spaces with views of the city, practical amenities to accommodate a busy lifestyle, and a welcoming lobby that exudes modern design but remains functional. Enter The Austin – a 100 residence building opening next year with studio, one- and two-bedroom options – that is ideal for those taking advantage of the increasing trend of flexible company hours.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample



The property equips residents with uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the lobby lounge, where comfortable seating options abound and relaxing music fills the air. On a nice day, the roof deck dinner tables might become conference tables, and a landscaped courtyard with a Zen-like ambiance adds an outdoor office option for residents. Busy professionals will be thrilled to find dog washing facilities onsite, indoor bike parking and a front desk-turned-concierge should a courier or lunch delivery arrive. And to keep the creative juices flowing, there’s coffee – and sometimes wine – flowing.



Residences, which were designed by Edmonds + Lee, will include top-of-the-line fixtures and kitchen appliances from high-end European manufacturers such as Miele, Bosch and Hansgrohe. In the bathrooms, floating vanities, hidden drawers and custom cabinetry by local San Francisco cabinetmaker Sozo Studio add simple, understated flair. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flow through the space, and provide expansive views of the magical city. Located in the Lower Polk neighborhood, shopping, dining and entertainment options are just a short walk away on the vibrant Polk Street. Sales begin early next year with prices starting in the low $600,000 range.





