Five New Generation Materials in the Upscale Market

1. The world of available leathers is expanding. Today, there are new stitched and bonded salmon skin leathers in an array of colors and other fish skins coming out of a company in Iceland called Arctic. Think about the use of ostrich feet leather, or salmon skin products. These are expertly made and shipped from a new company in Dallas, Texas called Heritage Leatherworks.

2. "Ombre," from the French word to shade, is a hip international hair coloring process and a technique found in some fabrics for hand-dyed designer clothing, offering a soft color gradation of a single tone or shading from dark to light. That effect is now happening in furniture finishes. Take a look at the new patented "ombre" finish group from J Robert Scott. It is truly beautiful and unique.

3. The design world is also seeing newly minted applications of "bling" and shine—in other words, metallics in everything from rugs to fabrics to wallpapers to to concrete. How about wallpaper with sequins from JAB fabrics? Look for wall coverings, or a translucent metal textile woven on looms, for wall and furniture. For metallics incorporated expertly into rugs, check out the Rodeo Collection, a division of Stark Carpet. Many of the custom Rodeo carpets and rug products are still USA made.

4. Innovation is also happening in new product drapery fabrics that offer backing with solar protection from the Swiss company Creation Baumann with stainless steel mesh. With a product such as this, you can cover the windows with one layer of elegant drapery that still offers heat and sun protection.