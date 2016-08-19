Finding Lagom

Life is hard. It is rarely what we expect to be. If you had asked me 10 years ago if I could imagine being married and having four kids, the thought would have seemed too wild to be true. I certainly didn't expect to have to bury one of my own children. And certainly not before we even had a chance to meet him.

Since those early dark days, my heart has been revived time and again through photography. Capturing beauty and light, and sharing it with the world has helped me in some small way to express and reflect on our loss and finding beauty amidst the pain.

There are times I will find myself in tears staring at a beautiful picture. Someone stealing a rare and precious moment. It's like looking into a moment and hitting the Pause button. Something emerges through the lens that conveys a sense of timelessness and beauty. It's so easy and wonderful to get lost in a moment.

Getting lost is helpful. And healing. For a time.

But just like waves crashing the Pacific shore, so grief steals in again and again. Healing is an island, remote and temporary. Darkness is never far away.