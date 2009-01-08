View Photos
Feng Shui by an Irishwoman
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
Home as sanctuary: it's a parallel famously established by the Japanese and Thai, but the Irish? New York-based, Dublin-raised interior designer Clodagh is a modern adherent to this school of design. Her recent book, Clodagh Your Home, Your Sanctuary, is a veritable how-to on the subject.
Clodagh, originally trained in fashion, is known for applying natural materials to minimalist rooms that, prior to her reign over the New York interior design world, perhaps would have been of hard-edged synthetics and concrete only. She addresses the challenges of modern living with bamboos, woods, water, and fabric that soothe and calm the senses.
It's the closest you can get to Feng Shui without going Feng Shui.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.