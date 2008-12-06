View Photos
Felt Up
By Laure Joliet –
Felt has become the go-to material for crafters and modernists alike. And with the days turning shorter it only makes sense to cozy up to some simple felt pleasures.
Felt Room Dividers from Bev Hisey.
Mini Felt Planter available through Rose and Radish.
Felted Wool Stones from Viva Terra.
Wool Felt Table Runner from Filz Felt.
Mini Bud Vase on Etsy.
Felt Laptop cover from Studio Intussen.
First Image: Capsule Hanging Lamp available through 2Modern.
