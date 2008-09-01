Fall Fires

With Fall coming fast, I'm hoping for an Indian Summer and at least another month of evenings spent outdoors. Even if it does start to cool (and yes it does cool down dramatically at night in LA) there's the promised warmth of this modern fire pit.





This precast firebowl is made by LA-based concrete artist Seth Ernsdorf of Ernsdorf Design. They specialize in precast concrete countertops, sinks, bathtubs, fountains, planters, shelves and firepits/bowls.