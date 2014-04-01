Exhibit Spotlights the Work of Spanish Architect Luis Vidal

Titled "Encounters," the exhibition was conceived as an interactive introduction to the work of Vidal and his team, including their design for the 2.5 billion pound ($4.15 billion) Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport, scheduled to open in June. Visitors will have the option of navigating the exhibition with help from a downloadable smartphone application developed by a research team at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

An exterior view of the new Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport near London, designed by Luis Vidal + Architects. The $4.15 billion terminal is expected to handle 20 million passengers a year once it opens in June. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.

"This is not an architectural exhibition like any you have ever seen before," Vidal said in a statement. "My hope is that by combining interactive technology with unanticipated augmented reality, viewers will not only have fun exploring the world of LVA but, above all, leave inspired."

An interior view of the new Terminal 2 at Heathrow. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.



The exhibit is sponsored in part by SPAIN Arts & Culture, which promotes Spanish cultural programs in the United States. It opens at the District Architecture Center in Washington on April 10 and runs through May 3. It then moves to the AIA New York Center for Architecture, where it opens May 9 and runs through May 20.

Click through the slideshow to view examples of Luis Vidal + Architects’ work.

The waves in troof draw natural light into the new terminal while helping to define three distinct phases of each passenger's airport experience: check-in, security, and departure. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.

Completed in 2007, the Infanta Leonor Hospital in Madrid was conceived as a model for the "Hospital of the 21st Century"—incorporating a "healing architecture" that prioritized the needs and well-being of patients. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.

The Campus Palmas Altas serves as the corporate headquarters for Abengoa, one of Spain's largest engineering and energy companies, in Seville. Completed in 2009, it has been awarded LEED platinum status. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.

The Hospital Can Misses in Ibiza, Spain. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.

Zaragoza Airport, in northern Spain. Photo courtesy of Luis Vidal + Architects.