Exhibit Spotlights the Work of Spanish Architect Luis Vidal
Titled "Encounters," the exhibition was conceived as an interactive introduction to the work of Vidal and his team, including their design for the 2.5 billion pound ($4.15 billion) Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport, scheduled to open in June. Visitors will have the option of navigating the exhibition with help from a downloadable smartphone application developed by a research team at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.
"This is not an architectural exhibition like any you have ever seen before," Vidal said in a statement. "My hope is that by combining interactive technology with unanticipated augmented reality, viewers will not only have fun exploring the world of LVA but, above all, leave inspired."
The exhibit is sponsored in part by SPAIN Arts & Culture, which promotes Spanish cultural programs in the United States. It opens at the District Architecture Center in Washington on April 10 and runs through May 3. It then moves to the AIA New York Center for Architecture, where it opens May 9 and runs through May 20.
Click through the slideshow to view examples of Luis Vidal + Architects’ work.