Eutopia! I’ve Found it!

Musty monographs and forgotten treasures line the shelves, though don’t limit your perusal just to the considerable architecture section. I happened upon a couple novels with jackets designed by Dwell favoriteAlvin Lustig; some were even first editions.

I regret to report that Eutopia Books has no website, so those who seek unusual and hard-to-find design tomes are encouraged to log off and actually head over to 1627 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida. "I like people to come in and look at the books," says proprietor Nolly Ebert. "I don’t want to sell books online. If I didn’t like doing business this way I’d just stay at home." I suggest you do just the opposite, and make sure that any trip to Miami Beach involves a stop at Eutopia.