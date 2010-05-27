Espasso at Steven Alan

After graduating with a degree in architecture in São Paulo in 1976, Carlos Motta moved to Santa Cruz, California, to work as a designer and cabinetmaker and attend classes in building techniques at Cabrillo College before moving to Finland to study and research molded and rolled wood. He has shown at numerous exhibitions, including Brazil Faz Design, the International Biennial of Design in Saint Etienne, France, and Object Brazil, 500 Years of Design, at Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo. Motta, a professor of Planning at FAAP University in São Paulo, will be present at the opening.



Etel Carmona is the head of Etel Marcenaria, a furniture manufactory in Brazil, where she employs traditional woodworking techniques (such as marquetry) with innovative finishing methods using gold dust, copper and varying textures. Carmona prefers working only with naturally fallen and sustainable woods. She has exhibited at the Expo 2000 Industrial Fair in Hanover, Germany, the Brazilian Furniture Exhibition in Milan, and the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, among many others.



Both artists are represented by Espasso in the States, and because their pieces are handcrafted from sustainable and sometimes difficult-to-obtain reclaimed wood, lead times can be long, but likely worth the wait.