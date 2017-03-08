Escape From New York

It was no exodus, of course, but when Kathleen Triem quit her job at a Manhattan design firm in July 1996, her associates were thunderstruck. Triem had decided to practice architecture in the more leisurely atmosphere of upstate New York and, as her colleagues saw it, she was shooting herself in the foot. One man went so far as to say that she’d be back in TriBeCa before you could say "Poughkeepsie." Triem, though, had had her fill of the Big Apple. Years of dealing with cost overruns and belligerent clients had taken a toll, and now she sought to pursue her career in a place that was more to her liking. Naturally, she had qualms, but when she chanced on Omi, a small town in the Hudson Valley, she knew that she’d found a home. Triem so liked the hamlet, in fact, that four weeks into her tenure, she sent word to the man in her life to come and join her. Peter Franck, who was as disenchanted with Manhattan as Triem was, jumped at the chance. One month later, the architect found himself on the Henry Hudson Parkway heading north. The two never looked back.

Small-town Omi cuts quite a different skyline from the New York City that Triem and Franck left behind.

The long entry ramp leads into the large living, dining and kitchen space.



Triem quickly landed a job at Art Omi, a residency program for painters, writers, and musicians and, for the next three years, the couple worked assiduously at building up a clientele. And 12 months after they moved to Omi, the two enjoyed a stroke of luck. Art Omi, which encompasses 300 acres of farmldecided to build a sculpture garden and asked the couple if they would work on the master plan. Their enthusiasm for the project was such that not only did they design the garden, they ended up becoming curators as well.

Outdoor meals are a frequent occurrence in good weather.





A sculpture at the nearby Ami Omi sculpture garden. The house was inspired by Richard Serra's sculpture 4-5-6-- a 90-ton behemouth at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.



With their practice rapidly expanding, the two decided to build a house of their own. Many of the homes in the Omi area date from the 1800s. Franck, though, is no small fan of Richard Serra’s, and drew on the artist’s early works for design inspiration. In particular, Franck and Triem were quite fond of the monumental 90-ton steel sculpture 4-5-6, which stands at the entrance of the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine. "We wanted [the house] to work the way sculpture works, continuously unfolding as you walk around it,’’ Franck explains. "Serra talks about sculpture as something that can only be put together in the mind. And that’s the feeling we aimed for in the house.’’

O chairs by Karim Rashid surround the dining table.





Sebastien and Adrienne find new uses for their parents' bed by West Elm.



The trapezoidal structure, nicknamed the Copper House, sits on a hillside overlooking the Catskill Mountains. From a distance, it draws to mind the monolithic figures lining the shores of Easter Island. Adding to the ambiguity are two access ramps that give the impression they might be wings. The building’s exterior is a combination of blue stone and copper cladding. The house, Franck says, "is contemporary in form, very clean, and obviously modern in spirit." What he was looking for, though, was the tactility that the copper and stone provided. The two materials are certainly traditional, says Triem, "but we enjoyed mixing the two in modern forms." And there was a bonus: The stone and copper make for a maintenance-free exterior.

This chaise, found at a flea market and reupholstered in pink velvet adds texture to the decor.





Linear spatial organization is great for encouraging air movement in homes with large windows at the front and back. Smaller windows along the length of the house also enhance the cooling effect of the wind.



Inside, the two-story, 3,000-square-foot structure is no less epic. The space constituting the living, dining, and kitchen areas is quintessentially loftlike. The ceilings rise to a dramatic 14 feet and the open floor plan engulfs 800 square feet. And to top it off, white is very much the theme throughout: white walls, white ceilings, white floors, and white sofas. The Lucite coffee tables and wooden chairs that dominate the floor space were designed by the couple, the chairs drawing on the amoebic forms of Joan Miró.

The couple raves about their radiant heating system, which pumps hot water through tubes concealed in the floors of the house. It's ideal for rooms with high ceilings and stone floors. They walk around barefoot all winter long and still manage to stay warm.