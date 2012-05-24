Elements by William Kaven

So often the architectural press gets caught up in the look of a place without considering how it might also feel. The team at William Kaven Architecture seeks to rectify that with a new video of their Elements house in Mosier, Oregon. As William Kaven and the film's director, Daniel Kaven, put it, "Too often architecture is relegated to static images, even though the inherent art of architecture is three-dimensional and fluid. In film, one can hear and move from one space to the other, which is much more like living and breathing in a space." This film, showing a house still very much in progress, also has a splendid stillness to it—a wonderful antidote to the click-mad design blogs and eyecandy sites that push the latest rendering from star firms. So watch this short video, let it push you to contemplate how architecture can make us feel, and dream, just for a moment, of such a spectacular view.

Click here to watch the video. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample