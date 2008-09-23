Electrolux Design Competition: The Sook

The Sook, currently leading in popularity, was designed by Adam Brodowski of the Savannah College of Art and Design as a piece of kitchen technology that takes into account the multitasking that has become a way of life for an entire generation.



The Sook uses a series of sensors to detect what food is on, or near, its cutting board. In addition to measuring weight and moisture, Sook also has an electronic tongue that digitizes tastes and analyzes them so that the ingredients can be combined in a pleasing way. Each item is added to a recipe being built on the screen. As a recipe is being generated or used, the user can rearrange it, add spices, start timers and look up ingredients. The unit can photograph the dish and upload it, along with the recipe to a social networking site for others to use. The entire unit is waterproof so it can be washed in the sink like a plate.



