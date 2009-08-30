Eight Questions for Graham Pullin

Graham Pullin is an interaction designer who teaches at the University of Dundee in Scotland. His new book is Design Meets Disability, out next month from MIT Press. I had a chance to ask Pullin a few questions about his book, how we might better design for disability and precisely why we’ve done so poorly up until now.

James Leckey Design's Woosh Chair is designed for children with cerebral palsy. The Interceptor Wheelchair by RGK is made for use in rugby, basketball and other high contact sports. Graham Pullin's "Design Meets Disability" comes out in April from MIT Press.