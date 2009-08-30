View Photos
Eight Questions for Graham Pullin
Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt –
Graham Pullin is an interaction designer who teaches at the University of Dundee in Scotland. His new book is Design Meets Disability, out next month from MIT Press. I had a chance to ask Pullin a few questions about his book, how we might better design for disability and precisely why we’ve done so poorly up until now.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.