By Tiffany Chu
How many times have you opened your refrigerator to scramble an egg for breakfast, and then realize that you have none left? With the eglu by Omlet, and a couple of pet chickens, your eggless worries will soon go over easy.

A modern home for chickens, the eglu is designed to house your hens lovingly, with perching bars, nesting box for egg laying, and even twin-walled insulation. It's also convenient for the proud owner, with an 'eggport' where you can poke your nose in and collect eggs everyday, as well as a sliding tray that catches droppings.

Made with recyclable polymers, the eglu comes in red, pink, blue, orange, and green.

Omlet also features online Guides to Keeping Pets (chickens, rabbits, ducks), No-Foxes-Allowed fence protection, and special customer service: "We can deliver an eglu with chickens to any state!" they croon. How eggcellent!

Photos by Omlet