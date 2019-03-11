Efficient and Affordable Cree LED Bulb

In the wake of recent federal legistation making it harder to acquire incandescent bulbs, Cree has developed an efficient, affordable alternative. The Cree LED Bulb is only $10, but is up to 85% more efficient than its incandescent alternative—saving users as much as $226 over the life of the bulb. Plus, it doesn't require frequent replacements; the Cree LED Bulb lasts 25,000 hours, or 23 years - 25 times longer than an incandescent bulb's lifetime.

But best of all, the CREE LED Bulb emits a natural, incandescent-like light, making it a great bulb to light any space in your home. Plus, you'll feel good when using it: conversion to LED-only lighting could cut lighting-based energy consumption in half.

Other features we love: Cree LED Bulbs come in 40, 60, 75 and 100-watt varieties

They are dimmable by most standard dimmers

The bulbs are backed by an industry-leading 10-year limited warranty

PAR Cree LED bulbs are UL Rated for wet locations (the ideal choice for the outdoors) The TW Series Cree LED Bulb emits the industry's most natural-looking light, making it ideal for illuminating closets, kitchens and anywhere color quality is crucial. Watch the video for more reasons to consider Cree on your next bulb-shopping excursion. Sponsored by: Cree

